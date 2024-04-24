Congress Chevella candidate Ranjith’s assets increased by 166% to Rs 435 crore in 4 years

HYDERABAD: Congress Chevella candidate Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, one of the richest candidates to enter fray in the Lok Sabha elections, declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 435.5 crore in the election affidavit he filed on Tuesday.

According to affidavit, his family assets grew by 166 per cent since 2019. When he contested elections for the first time in 2019, his family assets were worth Rs 163 crore.

His movable assets are now worth Rs 158.81 crore. His wife Seetha Reddy’s movable assets are worth Rs 135.52 crore and his dependent son Gaddam Raharyan Reddy’s assets are worth Rs 14.17 lakh.

The value of Ranjith Reddy and his wife’s immovable assets are Rs 97.22 crore and Rs 43.52 crore respectively. He also has Rs 20.39 crore liabilities while his wife has loans to the tune of Rs 2.62 crore.