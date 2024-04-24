Congress Mahabubabad candidate campaigns in Maoist-affected areas

KHAMMAM: Local police were on their toes as Congress Mahabubabad candidate Balaram Naik, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, campaigned in the Maoist-affected Dummagudem mandal on Tuesday.
The duo also held a meeting with party cadre at Gangolu village in the mandal.
Speaking on the occasion, Nageswara Rao urged the cadre to work hard to ensure Balaram Naik’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
Urging the people to support him in the elections, Balaram said: “Support the Congress candidates so that Rahul Gandhi can become the prime minister.”
Later in the day, Balaram and Nageswara Rao visited tribal villages and interacted with the locals.
Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao and other leaders were present on the occasion.