Congress Mahabubabad candidate campaigns in Maoist-affected areas

KHAMMAM: Local police were on their toes as Congress Mahabubabad candidate Balaram Naik, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, campaigned in the Maoist-affected Dummagudem mandal on Tuesday.

The duo also held a meeting with party cadre at Gangolu village in the mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Nageswara Rao urged the cadre to work hard to ensure Balaram Naik’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections.