Hyderabad Water Supply and Sewerage Board holds review meeting on summer ops

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director (MD) C Sudarshan Reddy on Tuesday said that the number of tankers, filling stations and filling points has been increased to deliver water tankers to consumers quickly over the past month.

To curb delays, especially at night, the MD asserted that Water Board officials are paying special attention to delivering tankers within 12 hours of booking.

At a review meeting on summer operations and tanker management with HMWSSB CGMs, GMs, DGMs and managers, Sudarshan asked the officials about the details of water supply, tanker bookings and delivery time, among others, at the field level.

In areas where tanker bookings are high, the delivery should be made as soon as possible, he suggested, adding that owing to the measures taken by the Water Board, more than half of the filling stations in the city are delivering tankers within 24 hours. Looking at the situation from April 1 to 22, the officials came up with plans for the next two months.

A total of 1,68,996 tanker trips was recorded in March. As of April 22, 1,67,134 trips have already been completed. The number of tankers has risen from 613 on March 31 to 816 presently, Sudarshan said, adding that additional tankers are set to join the fleet shortly.