SCR and IRCTC launch affordable meal counters across key stations

HYDERABAD: As a part of an Indian Railways initiative, the SCR, along with IRCTC, is providing meals at affordable prices across 23 counters at 12 stations, including Hyderabad and Vikarabad stations.

The meals have been named economy and snack meals. While the former is priced at Rs 20, the latter costs Rs 50. These meals, along with water facilities, are available at counters located near general second-class (GS) coaches on platforms. The zone is also providing the meals at Vijayawada, Renigunta, Guntakal, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Pakala, Dhone, Nandyal, Purna, and Aurangabad railway stations.

Based on the success of a pilot project across around 51 stations last year, the Indian Railways decided to expand the programme, with counters operational at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters in total. The initiative is slated for further growth, encompassing even more stations in the near future.