Telangana: 39 STPs to be constructed to curb sewage flow into Musi river

The STP project in GHMC limits on PPP mode is estimated to cost Rs 737.68 crore while the STP project in HAM mode for ULBs between GHMC and ORR is estimated to cost Rs 2,900.16 crore. The state government aims to achieve 100% sewage treatment in Greater Hyderabad and within ORR limits.

The fund sharing for the PPP project is 30% from the Union government, 30% from the state government and the remaining 40% will be private investment. For the HAM project, the fund sharing is 25% from the Centre, 35% from the state government, and 40% from private investment.

The proposals consist of one STP with a 7 MLD capacity in GHMC in PPP mode and 38 STPs with a total capacity of 965 MLD in ORR ULBs in HAM mode.

According to AMRUT 2.0 guidelines, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and tender documents have been approved by the State Level Technical Committee.

Sources said that as per state government directives, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has drafted a comprehensive sewerage master plan (CSMP) up to ORR. The major components of this plan are the construction of STPs, the laying of trunk sewers and branch sewers and the strengthening of lateral sewer networks. The consultant has proposed a total of 62 STPs with a connected sewer network. Presently, 25 STPs with a capacity of 772 MLD are operational in the GHMC area.

From the Sewerage Master Plan, 31 STPs in GHMC limits are being constructed in three packages with a total capacity of 1259.5 MLD. Out of these, four STPs with a capacity of 723 MLD are being constructed along the banks of the Musi river, while the remaining STPs are being built near other water bodies. Currently, nine STPs with a capacity of 334 MLD have been completed, and the remaining will be finished by December 2024, officials said.