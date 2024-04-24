Telangana: 39 STPs to be constructed to curb sewage flow into Musi river

HYDERABAD: To prevent further pollution of the Musi river, the state government has decided to take up the construction of 39 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP).
The Union government, under tranche-III of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, has approved the proposals for the sewerage plants for an estimated cost of Rs 3,849.10 crore. The central assistance is expected to be around Rs 645 crore. The state government’s share would be Rs 896.90 crore, while another Rs 1027.90 crore will be PPP/HAM investment.
The construction cost of the STPs is Rs 2,569.87 crore, with an Operation and Maintenance (O&M) cost of Rs 1,279.29 crore.
Of the 39 STPs, one in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will be taken up under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode while the remaining in urban local bodies across the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be taken up under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
The STP project in GHMC limits on PPP mode is estimated to cost Rs 737.68 crore while the STP project in HAM mode for ULBs between GHMC and ORR is estimated to cost Rs 2,900.16 crore. The state government aims to achieve 100% sewage treatment in Greater Hyderabad and within ORR limits.
The fund sharing for the PPP project is 30% from the Union government, 30% from the state government and the remaining 40% will be private investment. For the HAM project, the fund sharing is 25% from the Centre, 35% from the state government, and 40% from private investment.
The proposals consist of one STP with a 7 MLD capacity in GHMC in PPP mode and 38 STPs with a total capacity of 965 MLD in ORR ULBs in HAM mode.
According to AMRUT 2.0 guidelines, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and tender documents have been approved by the State Level Technical Committee.
Sources said that as per state government directives, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has drafted a comprehensive sewerage master plan (CSMP) up to ORR. The major components of this plan are the construction of STPs, the laying of trunk sewers and branch sewers and the strengthening of lateral sewer networks. The consultant has proposed a total of 62 STPs with a connected sewer network. Presently, 25 STPs with a capacity of 772 MLD are operational in the GHMC area.
From the Sewerage Master Plan, 31 STPs in GHMC limits are being constructed in three packages with a total capacity of 1259.5 MLD. Out of these, four STPs with a capacity of 723 MLD are being constructed along the banks of the Musi river, while the remaining STPs are being built near other water bodies. Currently, nine STPs with a capacity of 334 MLD have been completed, and the remaining will be finished by December 2024, officials said.