Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education results announced

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the results for the intermediate public examination (IPE) for the first and second grade batches of March 2024, on Wednesday.

The state passing percentage for the first year was 61.06% for the general course, with 2,62,829 candidates passing the examination out of 4,30,413 candidates who appeared for the IPE.

Continuing the pattern of girls excelling over boys, a total of 68.59% girls passed the IPE, against 53.36% of total boys who passed in the first year.

The second-year passing percentage for general category was 69.46%, with 2,78,856 candidates passing the exam out of 4,01,445, who appeared for the IPE.

The passing percentage of girls in the second year was also considerably higher at 75.71%, against 62.92% of boys who passed the examination.

The TSBIE conducted the IPE from February 28 to March 19, in which a total of 9,81,003 first and second-year students appeared for the exam at 1,512 centres across the state.