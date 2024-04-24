Trademark filed for Osmania University Arts College building

HYDERABAD: In a major move towards preservation of the city’s legacy, the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Chair of Osmania University (OU) has filed for a trademark for the exterior design of the OU Arts College.

Owners of the trademark have the exclusive right to use it to market their goods and services. Once the trademark is registered, the use of the building’s image for marketing of services and branding by third parties will not be permitted without the university’s permission. In India, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai enjoy registered trademarks.

Prof GB Reddy, OU’s IPR Chair, said the Art College’s design and architecture is unique. As the building is a cultural representation, it must be registered, he said, adding that a registered trademark will prevent replication of the architecture.

Opened in 1939, the heritage building in pinkish granite stone is a blend of the pillar and lintel style of Ajanta and Ellora, with arches signifying the Indo-Saracenic tradition.