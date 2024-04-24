TSRTC to run buses after 8.30 pm for Yadadri pilgrims

NALGONDA: After an article titled ‘No buses after 8.30 pm, Yadadri devotees pay more to return home’ was published by TNIE, TSRTC officials responded and have decided to run two more buses from Bhuvanagiri bus stand, one at 8.45 pm and the other around 9 pm, from Monday onwards.

This move comes after devotees of the Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri, traversing towards NH 65, spoke about their tiring and expensive journey back home as there were no buses available after 8.30 pm.

After about 12 years, devotees expressed their happiness as buses would now run after 9 pm towards Nalgonda and Suryapet.