Under-construction bridge on Manair river in Telangana collapses

PEDDAPALLI: Cement gutters and slabs of an under-construction bridge at Odedu in Muttaram mandal collapsed due to strong winds on Monday night. The construction of the bridge across the Manair river, between Odedu of Peddapalli district and Garmillapalli of Tekumatla mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, started in 2016. There has been no construction activity for almost one and a half years.

Hyderabad-based contractor, Sai Constructions, bagged the project for about Rs 49 crore. According to villagers, there were no casualties as the bridge collapsed at night time.

Roads and Buildings executive engineer C Ramulu who visited the bridge on Tuesday told TNIE that the department terminated the services of the contractor and sent proposals to the government for completion of the remaining work. Upon approval, tenders will be invited to resume works. He said the suspension of work for a long duration led to the collapse of slabs and gutters.

Meanwhile, responding to the collapse of a portion of the bridge, R&B chief engineer J Mohan Naik, in a press release, said that an administrative sanction was given for Rs 51.6 crore for the construction of 19.6-km-long bridge across Manair river. As per the terms of the contract, Sai Constructions was to complete the works within 18 months from 17 May, 2016.