'Velichala filed papers after getting AICC’s nod': Minister Ponnam

“The AICC will officially announce Rajender Rao’s candidature in a day or two. I, along with our MLAs, proposed his name,” the minister said.
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with senior party members and workers, takes part in the nomination rally of Velichala Rajender Rao in Karimnagar on Monday.
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with senior party members and workers, takes part in the nomination rally of Velichala Rajender Rao in Karimnagar on Monday. Express.
KARIMNAGAR: A day after Congress leader Velichala Rajender Rao filed his nomination in Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday said that the former has submitted his papers as directed by the AICC leaders.

Addressing the media along with DCC president and MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana and Rajender Rao here, he said: “The AICC will officially announce Rajender Rao’s candidature in a day or two. I, along with our MLAs, proposed his name.”

Targeting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “After the first phase of elections, Modi has started shivering. The BJP is not able to explain what it has done in the last 10 years.”

