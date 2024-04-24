'Western media trying to meddle with Indian democracy': Jaishankar

HYDERABAD: Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the Western media criticises India’s democracy because they consider themselves to be “political players” in our elections.

Speaking at a talk titled ‘Foreign Policy the India Way: From Diffidence to Confidence’ here on Tuesday, the diplomat-turned-politician said, “This is domestic politics going global and global politics feels that they must now intrude in India.”

The former foreign secretary said that India chose not to have an ambassador and embassy in Israel from 1948 to 1992 and that no Indian PM visited Israel till Narendra Modi did. “Think about it and then tell me that faith has no influence on our policy. Is this not vote bank?” he asked.

He said that the transition from diffidence to confidence was marked by a change in mindset. As a result, the country thinks and behaves very differently, he added.

He claimed that the previous UPA government decided not to do anything after the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 as “it would cost more to attack Pakistan than not attacking it”.