'Western media trying to meddle with Indian democracy': Jaishankar

HYDERABAD: Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the Western media criticises India’s democracy because they consider themselves to be “political players” in our elections.
Speaking at a talk titled ‘Foreign Policy the India Way: From Diffidence to Confidence’ here on Tuesday, the diplomat-turned-politician said, “This is domestic politics going global and global politics feels that they must now intrude in India.”
The former foreign secretary said that India chose not to have an ambassador and embassy in Israel from 1948 to 1992 and that no Indian PM visited Israel till Narendra Modi did. “Think about it and then tell me that faith has no influence on our policy. Is this not vote bank?” he asked.
He said that the transition from diffidence to confidence was marked by a change in mindset. As a result, the country thinks and behaves very differently, he added.
He claimed that the previous UPA government decided not to do anything after the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 as “it would cost more to attack Pakistan than not attacking it”.
‘Make In India’ is self-belief: Jaishankar
Referring to the Uri surgical strike, he said, “We moved from diffidence to confidence when we crossed that Line of Control.”
While the focus during the “diffident” era was non-alignment, the confident era puts forward the concept of ‘vishwabandhu’ which aims to engage as many countries as possible, Jaishankar added.
‘Make In India’ is self-belief, he said and added, “If there is determination, a leader, vision and if you push the system, you motivate the system and people respond.” There is a direct connection between confidence and capability, he asserted.
Asserting that Indians should not be subjected to second-class treatment in other countries, Jaishankar said that the ministry of external affairs is negotiating with various countries, mainly European countries, to form mobility agreements.
Stating that the BJP is preparing for the next 25 years, he said that the upcoming election is a “vote of confidence” for the nation, society and future generations.