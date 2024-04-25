CM Revanth Reddy challenges KCR to debate on KLIS

HYDERABAD: Wondering if the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was an engineering marvel as claimed by the previous BRS government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday challenged his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao to a debate on the irrigation project at the Medigadda barrage in the presence of experts, public intellectuals and people of Telangana.

Addressing his second meeting of the day at Warangal, he said, “The Kaleshwaram project, which you (KCR) built by investing your brain, has collapsed. Did you design the Kaleshwaram project while you were intoxicated? If you have guts and honesty, come for a debate.”

The TPCC chief also criticised the BRS supremo for not attending the Assembly session and alleged that the latter does not have the courage to face the truth. “The Leader of Opposition, who has 10 years’ experience of serving as chief minister, chose not to attend the session and forgo the chance to speak on people’s issues as he was afraid of the Congress government questioning his loot for 10 years. KCR does not have the courage to come to the Assembly and look into my face. However, he leisurely goes to a TV channel and sits there for four hours,” Revanth said.

Panel to probe klis from today

Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, heading a judicial commission that will probe into the irregularities and corruption allegations in KLIS construction, will start from Thursday. The one-man panel will first interact with Irrigation officials. Ghose has sought more information from officials on KLIS. He is set to visit Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages on Friday

Cong announces tickets for 3 seats

The Congress announced the candidates for the pending three Lok Sabha segments on Wednesday. The party has nominated Velichala Rajender Rao from Karimnagar, Mohammad Waliullah from Hyderabad and Raghurama Reddy from Khammam. It also nominated Chinthapandu Naveen (Teenmar Mallanna) for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency bypoll