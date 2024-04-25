CM Revanth swaying between Modi and Rahul: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD/RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Stating that Malkajgiri played a significant role in A Revanth Reddy’s political career as he was elevated to the TPCC president’s post and later became the chief minister, BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the Revanth failed to fulfil his promises made to the people of the Lok Sabha segment.

“Revanth is now inaccessible to the people of the segment,” Rama Rao alleged, addressing a roadshow during the nomination rally of Malkajgiri BRS candidate Ragidi Lakshmareddy.

The BRS working president also alleged that Revanth would halt all schemes if the Congress gained more seats in the Lok Sabha elections. “If you want the schemes promised by Congress to be implemented, BRS should win,” Rama Rao told the voters.

He accused Revanth of fielding a dummy candidate from Congress in Malkajgiri to benefit Modi, noting that such strategies have been deployed in multiple places by the Congress to aid the BJP. Drawing attention to political allegiances, Rama Rao contrasted Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Modi with Revanth’s familial regard for him, stating, “Rahul Gandhi says ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ but Revanth calls Modi his ‘bada bhai’. Revanth’s loyalty seems to sway between Rahul Gandhi and Modi.”

Rama Rao criticised both Modi and Revanth for their unfulfilled promises, questioning whether the CM delivered on commitments like loan waivers and financial aid for women. He noted a growing sentiment in favour of KCR’s leadership.

Rama Rao said giving BRS 10 seats would enable KCR reclaim political dominance in the state and advocate for the people’s development.

In Sircilla, he alleged people’s tolerance for the Congress government is being tested in just four months of it coming to power in the state. “People have come to realise the difference between KCR’s and Congress rule. People are angry with the Congress for not fulfilling its promises,” Rama Rao said.