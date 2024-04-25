Congress allots Khammam ticket to Ponguleti’s kin

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR: The Congress on Wednesday announced candidates for the remaining three Lok Sabha segments on the eve of the last day of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections.

As expected, the party nominated Velichala Rajender Rao for Karimnagar, Mohammed Waliullah for Hyderabad and Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy for Khammam constituency. The three candidates have already filed nominations hoping for party tickets.

Interestingly, Raghuram Reddy is a close relative of minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and film actor Daggubati Venkatesh who hails from the dominant Kamma community in the district.

It appears that the party strategically chose him expecting him to bag the votes of both Reddy and Kamma communities in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the Congress reportedly pacified Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who lobbied the Khammam seat for his wife before finalising the name of Raghurama Reddy.

The party also announced the candidature of Chinthapandu Naveen, who goes with the sobriquet of Theenmar Mallanna, for upcoming byelection for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency. Out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress gave tickets to seven Reddy candidates, one each from Velama, Adivasi, Lambada and Muslim communities and three each from SC and BC castes.