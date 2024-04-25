Embarrassment for Telangana BJP as both Godam, Rathod file nomination in Adilabad segment

ADILABAD: In a major embarrassment for the BJP, both the official candidate Godam Nagesh and ‘rebel’ Ramesh Rathod filed nomination papers from the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

Former MP Nagesh, who was allotted the party ticket by the leadership, handed over his papers to Returning Officer Rajarshi Shah at the collector’s office.

Nagesh, accompanied by MLAs Payal Shankar (Adilabad), A Maheshwar Reddy (Nirmal), P Harish (Sirpur) and Rama Rao Patel (Mudhole), reached the Collector’s office after holding a rally from the Ramleela Grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Maheshwar Reddy said that the Congress government failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Telangana during the Assembly elections.

Targeting the BRS, he said: “After the Lok Sabha elections, the BRS will disintegrate. The RBS won’t win even a single seat and its candidates will lose their deposits.”

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will secure 10 to 12 seats. Meanwhile, former MP Rathod Ramesh went to the nomination centre alone to file his papers.

In the recent Assembly elections, Rathod contested unsuccessfully from Khanapur constituency on a BJP ticket but polled more than 45,000 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he contested on a Congress ticket and finished third though he secured over three lakh votes.