Indigo asked to pay Rs 30K to Hyderabad man for late flight cancellation alert

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission- II, Hyderabad, has directed Indigo Airlines to pay a compensation of Rs 30,000 to a Hyderabad man for not intimidating the flight cancellation well in time.

According to the complainant, Surya Kant Trivedi, the airlines sent the message of cancellation at 4:31 am in the morning, which he saw in the cab at 8:00 am while on his way to the airport. His flight was scheduled for 10:05 a.m.

The consumer had fixed an “important” meeting at 2:00 pm on the same day for which three more people were flying to Chennai. He ended up missing the meeting. Additionally, he had booked a hotel for which he had paid Rs 7,800, adding that the amount was non-refundable as the check-in time began 4 hours prior.

In its defense, Indigo contended that the initial flight was cancelled owing to operational constraints that were beyond their control. It added that the refund of the airfare was initiated as per the DGCA’s provisions. Moreover, Indigo alleged that the consumer did not produce any evidence of losses incurred after missing the meeting.

While it further argued that it intimidated the customer about the flight cancellation in advance, the Commission noted that Indigo did not produce any evidence to establish that it informed the consumer within reasonable time. Adding to that, the bench also observed that there was no proof to show that the flight was cancelled due to operational constraints, as its other flights were operating. Neither did it show that steps were taken to make alternative arrangements for the passenger’s travel.

The Commission ordered Indigo to pay a compensation of Rs 30,000 to the consumer within 45 days from March 28, failing which an interest rate of 12% will be levied.

Singapore Airline told to pay `1L for ‘faulty’ recliner seats in biz class

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad, has directed Singapore Airlines to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a Hyderabad-based couple who could not avail of the facilities of recliner seats despite booking business class tickets. Additionally, it ordered a refund of Rs 97,500 with a 12% interest rate. The couple, Ravi Gupta, an IPS officer, and his partner, Anjali Gupta, said they were treated as economy class passengers even after paying Rs 18,000 more for business class. The airlines argued that there was a technical error and stated that they tried to compensate the complainants with vouchers and other offers. The bench observed that the complainants suffered distress and are liable for compensation to be paid within 45 days from April 19.