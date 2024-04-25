'KCR was incompetent as chief minister,' says Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Alleging that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was incompetent as the chief minister, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday accused the former of rendering injustice to erstwhile Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts.

Addressing a press conference along with TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy and other Congress MLAs, Uttam said that it was during KCR’s stint as chief minister that neighbouring AP utilised more Krishna waters than it was allocated while the BRS chief remained mum.

“AP withdrew 92,000 cusecs from Pothireddypadu, which was more than the region drew during the rule of former chief ministers NT Rama Rao and YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Before 2014, AP region used to draw 4.1 tmcft from Srisailam, and after 2014, this was increased to 9.5 tmcft. Every time Jagan and KCR met, injustice was done to Telangana,” Uttam alleged.

He said that KCR has been wrongly claiming that massive loot of water occurred in undivided Andhra Pradesh. “The fact is that there was more loot of water after the formation of Telangana,” the minister said.