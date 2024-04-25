'Only way to get Congress to fulfil its promises is to vote for BRS,' says KCR

NALGONDA : Stating that the only way the Congress will implement its promises to the people was if the BRS wins a majority of the Lok Sabha seats, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday urged voters to give his party the leverage it needs to exert pressure on the state government.
KCR was addressing a roadshow in Miryalaguda in support of BRS candidate K Krishna Reddy on Wednesday. “If the BRS wins 12 Lok Sabha seats, pressure will be on the Congress to implement its promises. Telangana was achieved after a struggle of 15 years and the aspirations of its people must be fulfilled,” he said.
KCR said that though the Irrigation minister was from the district, the Nagarjuna Sagar Project was handed over to the KRMB. “Since 1956, the Congress has been the enemy of Telangana. The Congress came to power making false promises,” he said.
The former chief minister said that he undertook a padayatra from Kodad to Haliya over the Sagar left canal issue. “However, the farmers are again depressed and in pain. A minister said that if the farmers demand Rythu Bandhu, he will hit them with a sandal. The minister forgets that the footwear used by farmers is harder,” KCR said.
He alleged that even though there was an opportunity to release water from NSP, it was not released for farmers. “In the 10 years that I was in power, crops were harvested 18 times under NSP ayacut. We planned that, if there was less water in Krishna ayacut, then water would be diverted from Kaleshwaram to the Musi project and from there to Udayasamudram and Peddadevulapally ponds. This would have ensured greenery and a permanent end to water scarcity,” KCR said.
He alleged that as soon as he was voted out of office, power cuts were back in the state, Mission Bhagiratha taps dried up, Rythu Bandhu and Rithu Bima were stopped. “Congress leaders are busy abusing KCR. They forget that without the support of farmers, nothing can be done in the country,” the BRS chief said.