'Only way to get Congress to fulfil its promises is to vote for BRS,' says KCR

The former chief minister said that he undertook a padayatra from Kodad to Haliya over the Sagar left canal issue. “However, the farmers are again depressed and in pain. A minister said that if the farmers demand Rythu Bandhu, he will hit them with a sandal. The minister forgets that the footwear used by farmers is harder,” KCR said.

He alleged that even though there was an opportunity to release water from NSP, it was not released for farmers. “In the 10 years that I was in power, crops were harvested 18 times under NSP ayacut. We planned that, if there was less water in Krishna ayacut, then water would be diverted from Kaleshwaram to the Musi project and from there to Udayasamudram and Peddadevulapally ponds. This would have ensured greenery and a permanent end to water scarcity,” KCR said.

He alleged that as soon as he was voted out of office, power cuts were back in the state, Mission Bhagiratha taps dried up, Rythu Bandhu and Rithu Bima were stopped. “Congress leaders are busy abusing KCR. They forget that without the support of farmers, nothing can be done in the country,” the BRS chief said.