PM Modi to address around 6 public meets in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As part of the Lok Sabha poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address five to six public meetings across the state. He is also expected to meet IT professionals in Hyderabad on April 30.

According to the BJP, the prime minister will visit Andole in Zaheerabad constituency on April 30. On the same evening, he will address IT professionals in Serilingampally.

On May 3, Modi is expected to address a public meeting in the Warangal constituency and another combined one for the Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda segments. On May 4, he will take part in a meeting in Narayanapet of Mahbubnagar constituency and another at Vikarabad in the Chevella segment.