Six killed in road accident in Telangana

The car carrying the victims collided with the truck parked on the roadside for repairs, along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.
SURYAPET (Telangana): Six persons, including a girl child died in a road accident in this district on Thursday, when the car they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck, police said.

The accident happened near Kodada town in this district, located about 180 km from state capital Hyderabad.

The car carrying the victims collided with the truck parked on the roadside for repairs, along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, Kodada DSP Sridhar Reddy told PTI.

A total 10 people were in the car when the accident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

Four passengers sustained minor injuries and were shifted to a government hospital.

