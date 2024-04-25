Students from RR, Mulugu districts top Telangana Inter exams

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared results for the Intermediate public examination (IPE) for first and second-years for the academic year 2023-24, on Wednesday.

A total of 9,81,003 students had appeared for the first and second-year exams under both the general and vocational categories which were conducted by the TSBIE at 1,512 centres across the state from February 28 to March 19, for which the cut-off was 35%.

The TSBIE said that the passing percentage for the state for the first year was 60.01%, with a total of 2,87,261 candidates passing out of 4,78,723 who appeared for the exam, in both general and vocational categories.

For the second-year, the passing score was 64.19%, wherein 3,22,432 students passed the examination out of a total of 5,02,280 candidates who appeared for the exam, in general and vocational categories.

Continuing the pattern of girls excelling over boys, a total of 68.35% girls passed the IPE, against 51.50% of total boys who passed in the first-year. The passing percentage of girls in the second-year was also considerably higher at 72.53%, against 56.10% of boys who passed the examination.

For the first-year, 1.86,025 students scored 75% and above marks, whereas 1,94,311 students scored 75% marks in the second year.

Rangareddy topped the state in passing percentage at 71.7%, in the first-year, while Mulugu topped the second-year at 82.95%, in the general category.