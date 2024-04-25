Students from weaker, vulnerable sections in Hyderabad shine in exam, set sights high

HYDERBAD: Students belonging to the weaker sections of the society from the Kallam Anji Reddy Vocational Junior College in Hyderabad passed with flying colours in the state Intermediate public examinations in the results announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday.

Tirumani Pooja from Borabanda in Hyderabad, whose father works as a carpenter scored 983/1000 in the first-year exams. She said that she aspires to become a software engineer.

Another first-year student P Menaka scored 981/1000. Menaka’s father works as a security guard and said she wishes to become an engineer in the future.

Students coming from vulnerable sections said that the results brought a ray of hope in their lives and encouraged them to pursue their dreams despite their difficult circumstances.

S Vaishnavi who scored 980/1000 in vocational course said that she was being raised by her father as her mother had passed away and was neglected by her father due to poor financial condition.

However, her Intermediate score opened a way forward for her higher education.

Mattam Lokes also secured 497/500 marks in the vocational course, aspires to become a pharmacist and also join the public services.

Abdul Gaffer, son of an auto driver who scored 493/500 and got a state rank also wants to become a pharmacist, while V Venkata Karuna who scored 488/500 also aspires to become a software engineer.