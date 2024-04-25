Telangana: Court rejects bail plea of four accused in phone-tapping case
HYDERABAD: In a significant development in the ongoing phone-tapping case, the Nampally City Court has rejected the bail petitions filed by four accused.
The four accused -- Praneeth Rao, Radha Kishan Rao, Bhujanga Rao and Thirupathanna -- filed petitions seeking bail.
Radha Kishan Rao, former OSD to Task Force, sought interim bail to appear for his LLM exams. However, the court rejecting his plea suggested that he can write his exam after two years.
The counsel for the police team investigating the case expressed apprehension that there was a potential danger of the accused influencing the witnesses and tampering with evidence if granted bail.
The case, which garnered widespread public attention, originated from a case registered with the Punjagutta police after a petition was filed by additional SP, Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) D Ramesh.
During the custody of the accused, investigators uncovered startling revelations. For instance, Radha Kishan Rao allegedly utilised official vehicles to transport cash during the general elections in 2019. The remand report mentioned that former IAS officer and BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkataram Reddy was also involved in cash transportation using Task Force vehicles.