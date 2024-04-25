Telangana: CRPF officer dies as AK-47 rifle goes off

KHAMMAM: A 47-year-old assistant commandant of the CRPF 81 battalion was killed in a gun misfire near the Pusuguppa base camp in Cherla mandal on Wednesday.

According to a release, the deceased, MV Seshagiri, along with other personnel, went to Oldpusuguppa, situated one kilometre away from the base camp, on a routine visit. While returning, the company had to cross a canal. When Seshagiri, who was carrying his AK-47, jumped to cross the obstacle, it misfired and the bullet ended up going to his chest, the release said.

While the rescue team and other staff shifted him to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital by ambulance, the doctors declared him brought dead.

After learning about the incident, Kothagudem SP B Rohith Raju, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj and other officials rushed to the spot. DGP Ravi Gupta had visited the Pusuguppa base camp along with other officials a few days ago.

The release said Seshagiri was a native of Ananthapuram and had been at the base camp for a year.

He is survived by his wife and two children.