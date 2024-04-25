Telangana: Five students die by suicide after failing in examinations

ADILABAD/KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: Hours after the TSBIE announced the final examination results on Wednesday, four Intermediate first-year students and one second-year student hanged themselves to death from ceiling fans in separate cases. The students reportedly took their lives because they had failed in one or more subjects. The police have registered cases.

In the first case, a 16-year-old girl, Vakadhani Vaishali, who failed in mathematics (Part B) paper, killed herself at her residence in Mudigonda mandal headquarters in Khammam district.

In the second incident, an 18-year-old Intermediate first-year student, G Tejaswani, studying at Alphores Junior College in Mancherial, hanged herself at her residence on Wednesday. The girl reportedly took the extreme step after she failed in both parts of the mathematics paper.

In the third incident, 18-year-old M Sathvik killed himself by hanging in Tandur mandal in Mancherial district after he failed in one of the subjects. He was studying at Pragathi Junior College in Bellampalli.