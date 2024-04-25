Telangana: Five students die by suicide after failing in examinations

ADILABAD/KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: Hours after the TSBIE announced the final examination results on Wednesday, four Intermediate first-year students and one second-year student hanged themselves to death from ceiling fans in separate cases. The students reportedly took their lives because they had failed in one or more subjects. The police have registered cases.
In the first case, a 16-year-old girl, Vakadhani Vaishali, who failed in mathematics (Part B) paper, killed herself at her residence in Mudigonda mandal headquarters in Khammam district.
In the second incident, an 18-year-old Intermediate first-year student, G Tejaswani, studying at Alphores Junior College in Mancherial, hanged herself at her residence on Wednesday. The girl reportedly took the extreme step after she failed in both parts of the mathematics paper.
In the third incident, 18-year-old M Sathvik killed himself by hanging in Tandur mandal in Mancherial district after he failed in one of the subjects. He was studying at Pragathi Junior College in Bellampalli.
In the fourth case, a 16-year-old student residing in Hyderguda reportedly died by suicide. The victim along with her family had gone to a family function and returned to their home by 12.30 pm, the police said. However, they had seen the results and knew that she had failed in a paper. After reaching their house, the girl locked herself in a room and did not respond although her parents called her to come out. Around 3 pm, the parents broke the door, with the help of a neighbour, and found her body.
In the last case, a 17-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Kollur village on Wednesday after he came to know that he had failed in a subject in the intermediate public examination. The victim, who was a single child of two farmers, was depressed that he did not clear his papers and ran away from his home to the village outskirts, the police said.
He then called his friend over the phone and told him that this would be his last call from his phone, before taking the extreme step.