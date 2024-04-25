Telangana: Four killed in road accident near Warangal

WARANGAL: In a tragic incident, four youth were killed in a road accident on Wednesday midnight. The incident took place at the Yellanda village outskirts on the Warangal-Khammam highway under the Wardhannapet Police Station Limits.

The deceased were identified as P Ganesh, M Sidhu, V Teja and P Anil Kumar; they were all residents of Yellanda village.

Police said that the deceased P Ganesh along with his three friends went on a single two-wheeler to Hanamkonda city to celebrate after knowing that he has passed the Intermediate Public Examination 2024. While returning from Hanamkonda, a speeding private travel bus coming in the opposite direction rammed their two-wheeler on the outskirts of Yellanda village.

Three died on the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries at MGM Hospital in Warangal. Upon information, police personnel's rushed to the spot and shifted bodies to Community Health Centre (CHC) for a postmortem.

The incident has led to a traffic jam for over one kilometre on the Warangal-Khammam highway. A case has been registered and an inquiry is on.