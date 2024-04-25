Telangana man gets 20 years in jail for sexual assault on 3-yr-old

HYDERABAD: A 44-year-old van driver accused of sexual assault of a three-year-old nursery student was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and was imposed Rs 5,000 fine by the additional metropolitan-cum-special fast track judge court in Nampally.

According to sources working on the case, In December 2022, the convict sexually assaulted the victim under the staircase of the school premises before he picked her up and dropped her at her house.

The victim’s grandmother was the first to notice the assault and upon intimating the father of the child, the family approached the police and subsequently investigation was carried out.

During the investigation, the police found that although staff and guards were present at the school when the assault happened, nobody had noticed it. However, through examination and scientific evidence, the convict was sentenced for 20 years of RI under IPC Sections 376 AB and sections of the POCSO Act.