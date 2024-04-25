Telangana: Seethakka, MLA visit home of Maoist killed in encounter

BHUPALPALLY: Days after Maoist leader Siripelli Sudhakar, alias Sankaranna, was shot dead in an encounter in Chhattisgarh district, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya, alias Seethakka, along with Jayashankar Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana visited his residence in Challagarriga village of Chityal mandal and consoled his family on Wednesday.

Sudhakar and his wife Sumana, alias Rajitha, were shot dead in a major encounter that took place on the Kanker border of Chhattisgarh on April 16. Sudhakar has gone underground decades ago, and married Sumana in the forest.

On Wednesday, Seethakka and Satyanarayana reached Challagariga village to console Sudhakar’s mother Rajapochamma. They assured her that the Congress will help the family in all possible ways. The Congress government will help Sudhakar’s family, said Seethakka after paying tribute to the couple.