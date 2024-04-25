Telangana's Yadadri thermal power plant gets green signal from Union government

HYDERABAD: In a move that is likely to help Telangana overcome the power deficit and become a power surplus state, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has accorded permission for the construction of Yadadri thermal power plant in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

This decision was taken during the eighth meeting of the expert appraisal committee (EAC) on thermal power projects held on April 5. The minutes of the meeting were made available to the public on Wednesday.

The TS Genco proposed to establish a 4,000 MW (5X800 MW) coal-based supercritical Yadadri thermal power station at Veerlapalem village in Damercherla mandal on 1,133.14 hectares of land.

The MoEF&CC granted the environmental clearance on June 29, 2017, while the TSPCB gave consent for the establishment of the project on July 25, 2017. The construction works were commenced by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on October 17, 2017. However, the clearance was challenged in the National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone), which disposed of the case by giving certain observations and directions.

Subsequently, TS Genco sought additional terms of reference from the MoEF&CC, which were granted on November 8, 2023. Following this, the EAC has approved the proposal for an amendment to the clearance, aligning with NGT directives and the additional TOR issued by the MoEF&CC.

Particulars

 Estimated cost: Rs 34,542.95 crore

 Aim: To bridge the power deficit in TG

 Employment: 2,000 persons (direct) and another 2,000 persons (indirect)

 100% indigenous coal link with SCCL mines for 14 MTPA

 TS Genco built a 400-acre ash pond on-site

 With a fly ash production of 3.19 MTPA, TS Genco aims for full utilisation of fly ash within 4 years.

14 cement plants and two brick-making units within a 50-km radius of plant have been approached for uptake. Letters of willingness have been received.

 Cement plants in the area require 3.84 MTPA of fly ash, with additional demand of 0.21 MTPA from other agencies

EAC rejects NTPC’s proposal

Meanwhile, the proposal to expand the Ramagundam STPP by an additional 2x800 MW (Stage-IV, Telangana STPP, Phase-I) at Ramagundam in the Peddapalli district by NTPC Limited was rejected. The NTPC had proposed that as there is no additional land and ash pond required for Stage II, the ash pond of 100 acres for Stage-I will be used for Stage II. The EAC noted that since the Medapalli OCP mine void is filled with water as per the mine closure plan, the void has to be developed as a deemed water body, so the disposal of fly ash is not allowed in the mine void of Medapalli OCP. Further, using a part of the water body for ash disposal is not advisable due to the fragile ecology and sensitive aquatic environment. The Committee also noted that the existing Ash Pond/Dyke area is not fully utilised and the NTPC shall first use the same and also ensure 100% ash utilisation per notifications issue dy MoEF&CC from time to time. The Committee therefore returned the proposal in its present form, the EAC said.

Meanwhile, NTPC Limited’s proposal to expand the Ramagundam STPP by an additional 2x800 MW (Stage-IV, Telangana STPP, Phase-I) at Ramagundam in the Peddapalli district was rejected. NTPC had suggested utilising the existing ash pond, spread over 100 acres, from Stage-I for Stage-II, citing a lack of additional land. However, the EAC cited concerns over environmental impact and noted that the Medapalli OCP mine void, intended for ash disposal, was now designated as a water body per the mine closure plan. The EAC deemed fly ash disposal in this area unacceptable due to the fragile ecology and sensitive aquatic environment. Additionally, they highlighted the underutilisation of existing ash pond/dyke areas and emphasised compliance with ash utilisation regulations set by the MoEF&CC. Consequently, the EAC returned the proposal in its current form.

Tentative commissioning dates