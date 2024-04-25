Temperature soars as heatvwave back in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The raging heat waves are back in the state as temperatures continue to soar in the state.

The Telangana Development and Planning Society recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.1 degree in Nlgonda, followed by 44.9 degree in Bhadradri Kothagudem and 44.5 degree in Mulugu.

The city also recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degree in Kapra, whereas the temperature in theGHMC limits remained above 41.5 degree.

IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Telangana and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh at 0.9 km above mean sea level and another trough runs above the cyclonic circulation.

Light to moderate rains will continue for one more day, following which, the state will experience dry weather till April27, and the rains are likely to make a comeback in the week ahead.Yellow and orange warnings have been issued by the IMD for heatwave as temperatures are likely to be around 45 degree in many parts of the state in the next five days.