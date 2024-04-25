'Will quit politics if CM waives crop loan,' says Harish Rao

KHAMMAM: Former Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy waives farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh by August 17, he would resign from his post. “I will quit politics permanently if Revanth waives crop loans by August 17,” said Harish.

The former minister called on Revanth to accept the challenge by coming to the Telangana martyr’s memorial on Friday to take an oath.

Addressing BRS leaders from Khammam at a resort here, he criticised the four months of Congress rule, citing group politics, insults and abuses among party members.

Harish alleged that while people of Khammam suffer from lack of drinking water and farmers struggle with lack of water for cultivation, Congress leaders are preoccupied with seeking tickets in Delhi.

BRS Khammam candidate Nama Nageswara Rao accused that the Congress of doing injustice to BCs.