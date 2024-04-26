100 percentile for 15 Telangana students in IIT-JEE

HYDERABAD : Telangana aced the IIT-JEE main examination session 2 in the country, with as many as 15 candidates scoring a 100 percentile, in the results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on late Wednesday night.

As many as 56 candidates from the country scored a perfect 100 percentile, out of which 15 candidates are from Telangana, followed by 7 from Andhra Pradesh and six from Delhi.

Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar from Maharashtra and Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra bagged the first and second rank, respectively, in the list of 56 toppers.

Those who topped the list from Telangana are Hundekar Vidith (rank 5), Muthavarapu Anoop (rank 6), Venkata Sai Teja Madineni (rank 7), Reddi Anil (rank 9), Rohan Sai Pabba (rank 12), Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri (rank 13), Kesam Channa Basava Reddy (rank 14), Murikinati Sai Divya Teja Reddy (rank 15), Rishi Shekher Shukla (rank 19), Tavva Dinesh Reddy (rank 24), Ganga Shreyas (rank 35), Polisetty Ritish Balaji (rank 39), Thamatam Jayadev Reddy (rank 43), Mavuru Jaswith (rank 49), and Dorisala Srinivasa Reddy 9rank 52).

The IIT-JEE main exam-2024 session 2 was conducted at 517 examination centres across 319 cities including 22 international cities for which 117956 candidates had registered, out of which 1067959 appeared for the examination, which was conducted at multiple dates in the month of April.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages of Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu to facilitate students from different parts of the country aspiring for the course.

The NTA said that as per the policy, it does not release the raw scores, it only releases the percentile.

The percentile score is the normalised score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and is used for the preparation of the merit lists. Candidates received the final scorecard through registered emails by the NTA.

The session 1 of the examination was conducted by the NTA in the month of January this year, and students had the provision to appear for both the rounds, which will come as an added advantage as the best score will be considered in the final merit list.

30 TMREIS students take test, 22 of them clear it

As many as 22 students from the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) have qualified the JEE mains entrance examination in the results declared by the NTA on Wednesday. Aisha Masarath Khanam, secretary (TMREIS) said that 30 students from Centre for Excellence, Barkas had appeared for the JEE main examination, out of which 22 students qualified the exam. One of the students, Sufiyan Mohiuddin, secured 99.05 percentile marks with the All India Rank of 15,119 in open category and 2,251 in EWS category. The students appearing for the JEE exam were trained by the inhouse faculty members of the Centre for Excellence. Shahnawaz Qasim, secretary to the chief minister and other senior officials congratulated the students who cleared the examination.