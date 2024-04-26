BJP, Congress doing politics in name of religion: KCR

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI : Claiming that the BRS developed Telangana with good governance when it was in power, BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said that the BJP and Congress are doing politics in the name of god and religion.

Addressing the gathering during the second day of his bus yatra in Bhuvanagiri, he said that the BJP has been using religion for political and electoral gains.

“The BJP has been doing politics in the name of god. It divides people on religious lines to win elections. It talks of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. But where is vikas. In the last 10 years, the country has not witnessed any development.”

“The Congress, another national party, is now wasting time in taking oaths in the name of god instead of fulfilling the promises it made to the people,” he said.

“We have renovated the Yadadri temple. Everyone knows how wonderful the temple looks now. But the BJP and Congress have come together to share the posts in the Bhuvangiri municipality,” he added.

Specifically targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “Modi tried to force us to install meters on agriculture motors. But I rejected the proposal. If you again vote the BJP to power, they will instal meters on agricultural motors.”

“The Congress too has cheated the people with its false promises. It is playing tricks. The Congress government extended the Rythu Bandhu benefits only to a few farmers,” the former CM alleged.

Seeking support for BRS Bhongir candidate Kyama Mallesh, he made an appeal to youth to support the BRS, he said: “The future is yours. Think before you cast your votes.”

“The BRS is an unstoppable force in Telangana. I will fight on your behalf. I will fight for the sake of the people whether we win or lose. As long as I am alive, I will fight for Telangana and its people,” he added.