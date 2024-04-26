BJP will scrap reservations by 2025 if it wins: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD : Alleging that the BJP and RSS have declared a war on the Constitution with the aim of scrapping reservations for SC, ST and OBC communities, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the saffron party was hoping to win 400 seats to implement this agenda.

“The BJP is trying to win 400 seats so that it gets two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha. This will enable it to pass a Bill scrapping the reservation system. The RSS has a policy to abolish quotas by 2025, as mentioned by its leaders on numerous occasions,” the chief minister alleged.

The TPCC president was speaking after releasing a chargesheet against the BJP and its 10-year rule at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad along with AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, co-in-charge Rohith Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar and others.

Warning the people that voting for the BJP would contribute to abolition of the reservation system in the country, the chief minister said that if the saffron party gets even a single seat in Telangana, it would deprive them of their rights. “This election is a battle between upholding reservations and their abolition,” Revanth said.

He recalled that the BJP opposed implementation of the Mandal Commission report that recommended reservations for OBCs. At that time, its senior leader LK Advani toured the country in a rath spreading communal hatred so that attention was diverted from reservations, Revanth alleged.

What’s in Cong chargesheet

BJP accused of betraying Telangana by forcibly merging 211 villages of Khammam into AP

BJP did not implement a single assurance as mandated in AP Reorganisation Act, like setting up of Bayyaram Steel Plant, Kazipet railway coach factory & 2,400 MW NTPC plant, alleges Cong

What the Congress ‘chargesheet’ said