BJP will scrap reservations by 2025 if it wins: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD : Alleging that the BJP and RSS have declared a war on the Constitution with the aim of scrapping reservations for SC, ST and OBC communities, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the saffron party was hoping to win 400 seats to implement this agenda.
“The BJP is trying to win 400 seats so that it gets two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha. This will enable it to pass a Bill scrapping the reservation system. The RSS has a policy to abolish quotas by 2025, as mentioned by its leaders on numerous occasions,” the chief minister alleged.
The TPCC president was speaking after releasing a chargesheet against the BJP and its 10-year rule at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad along with AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, co-in-charge Rohith Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar and others.
Warning the people that voting for the BJP would contribute to abolition of the reservation system in the country, the chief minister said that if the saffron party gets even a single seat in Telangana, it would deprive them of their rights. “This election is a battle between upholding reservations and their abolition,” Revanth said.
He recalled that the BJP opposed implementation of the Mandal Commission report that recommended reservations for OBCs. At that time, its senior leader LK Advani toured the country in a rath spreading communal hatred so that attention was diverted from reservations, Revanth alleged.
What’s in Cong chargesheet
BJP accused of betraying Telangana by forcibly merging 211 villages of Khammam into AP
BJP did not implement a single assurance as mandated in AP Reorganisation Act, like setting up of Bayyaram Steel Plant, Kazipet railway coach factory & 2,400 MW NTPC plant, alleges Cong
What the Congress ‘chargesheet’ said
For every rupee of tax paid, Telangana gets back only 43 paise. In contrast, BJP gives Rs 7.06 to Bihar, Rs 2.73 to Uttar Pradesh, Rs 2.63 to Assam, and Rs 2.42 to Madhya Pradesh
BJP did not release Rs 4,000 crore GST compensation due to Telangana, Rs 24,205 crore recommended by NITI Aayog and
Rs 1,800 crore grant for the development of backward districts
The saffron party did not allocate a single rupee to Telangana in the 2024–25 budget. It did not allocate even a rupee to the Mulugu Tribal University or the Turmeric Board at Nizamabad
Allocated Rs 1,000 crore for Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh but only Rs 3.14 crore for the Sammakka Sarakka Jatara
No assistance when Telangana faced floods. It did not help even when Hyderabad was devastated by severe floods in 2020
In 2023, BJP gave Rs 1,420.80 crore to Maharashtra, Rs 707.60 crore to Odisha, Rs 624.40 crore to Bihar, and Rs 584 crore to Gujarat under disaster relief funds, but neglected Telangana
Caused severe loss to Telangana farmers by preventing the state from getting its rightful share of Krishna river waters
Lakhs of jobs lost due to privatisation of public sector enterprises like BHEL, BSNL, LIC, BDL, HAL and DRDL, which were established by the Congress in Hyderabad
Did not grant national project status to any irrigation project in Telangana, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme
Telangana lost 13.9 lakh jobs and Rs 2.19 lakh crore in investments as a result of BJP cancelling the ITIR project given by Congress
Abandoned Hyderabad-Warangal, Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridors, Fab City, Sileru Power Project, establishment of Narayanpet Handloom
Park and revival of Adilabad Cement Factory
Did not establish a single new airport, dry port or industrial park in Telangana
Did not develop Warangal and Karimnagar as smart cities, did not give even one IIM, IIT, Central University or Medical College to Telangana.
BJP is privatising coal mines allocated to Singareni by the Congress government. Auctioned Kalyan Khani, Koyagudem, Sattupalli and Shravanapalli coal blocks
BJP failed in construction of railway lines on Manoharabad-Kothapalli, Bhadrachalam Road-Sathupally, Peddapalli-Nizamabad and Medak-Akkannapet routes, doubling of Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar, Mudkhed-Medchal railway lines, and third railway line on the Kazipet-Vijayawada routes
Did not sanction a single Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya to Telangana since 2014. Discrimination against Telangana in establishment of Sainik Schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas
Modi exploiting handloom sector via GST: Revanth
The chief minister asserted that it was the responsibility of Congress leaders to explain to the people the failures and conspiracies of BJP in the last 10 years of its rule. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘miserably failing’ to fulfil his promise of creating 20 crore jobs in 10 years and providing only seven lakh jobs instead.
The TPCC chief blamed the BJP government for the spiralling prices of essential commodities and adding to the burden of the common man. He alleged that there was rampant exploitation in industries from handloom to cottage industries, all in the name of GST. Revanth also accused Modi of imposing GST even on basic items like matchboxes and soaps.
Stating that the people of the country have been burdened with a debt of Rs 168 lakh crore in the last 10 years due to the Modi government borrowing Rs 113 lakh crore, Revanth accused the prime minister of handing over assets built by successive Congress governments over 60 years to corporates within a decade.