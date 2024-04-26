Congress confident of securing Khammam, Mahabubabad seats

KHAMMAM : Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday asserted that the Congress candidates will secure the Khammam and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seats with a huge majority.

The duo, along with Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury, participated in a roadshow as part of Khammam candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy’s poll campaign.

“People of Telangana supported the Congress in the Assembly elections. They are satisfied with the governance of Congress in the state. They have now decided to support the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections too,” the ministers said.

The leaders of the Left parties too participate in the rally which attracted thousands of followers from across the Khammam constituency. The rally which started at Kalvoddu ended at the collector’s office where Raghuram Reddy filed his nomination.

Nageswara Rao said: “The BRS is conspiring against the Congress candidates. But they won’t succeed in their attempts. After the Lok Saba elections, the BRS will disintegrate.”

Meanwhile, Raghuram Reddy thanked AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for supporting him.

“People understood that the BRS neglected their issues. They knew how the BRS perpetrated several scams. Now, they have seen how the Congress is working to develop the state. That’s why they are ready to support the Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.