Driver sent to remand in Jubilee Hills Benz crash case; bar booked

HYDERABAD : A day after a Mercedes Benz crashed into a transformer in Jubilee Hills, the police on Thursday arrested the main accused, Ethan Venkatesh, and registered a case against the bar for serving liquor beyond permissible hours.

The police have booked the Cara Cara Cocktail Bar under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code for violating regulations by operating beyond permissible hours and serving alcohol unlawfully.

Meanwhile, the prime suspect Ethan Venkat has been remanded to judicial custody, while the remaining accused have been released as of Thursday.

The probe has revealed that the occupants of the Mercedes Benz car, including the driver, fled the scene immediately after the collision. Sources privy to the investigation said the accused attempted to evade arrest and booked an Uber cab to escape.

Sources said that police personnel, upon arriving at the scene of the collision, found the car abandoned and launched a search to identify those responsible for the mishap. However, the Uber driver returned to the accident site to retrieve the keys left behind in the abandoned vehicle.

The cops detained him and questioned him about the whereabouts of the other suspects. Acting on this information, police officers successfully located and detained all five suspects at the Park Hyatt Hotel. Four of the five accused were let off on Thursday.

Suspect records bac of 360 after collision

On Wednesday, it was reported that five people, including an NRI, consumed liquor at a bar till 3 am. After the crash, the driver of the Mercedes Benz car, Ethan Venkat, had a BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) of 360 mg/dL, which indicates severe alcohol intoxication