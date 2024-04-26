Graduates segment MLC bypoll on May 27

HYDERABAD : The Legislative Council byelection for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency will be held on May 27 and the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who was elected MLA from Jangaon on a BRS ticket in November last year. After winning the seat, he resigned from the MLC post on December 9, 2023. His term was up to November 30, 2027. The constituency spans 34 Assembly segments across 12 districts. Only graduates are eligible to vote in this election.

Bypoll schedule