Hyderabad: Minor among two held for gang rape, murder

HYDERABAD : Two persons, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 45-year-old woman whose body was found in a workshop cellar in Kukatpally on Sunday morning.

The accused — Nitish Kumar Dev, 24, and the child in conflict with law (CCL) — are natives of Bihar and work at a bar in Sangareddy, the police said. The case came to light when the workshop’s owner opened the cellar on Sunday morning and noticed the victim’s body. Upon analysis of CCTV footage, the police found that the accused had raped and killed the woman before escaping from the spot on a bike.

“About four to five teams were formed to check the CCTV footage and the clues team was deployed to find out the number plate of the bike,” said Kukatpally SHO D Krishna Mohan.

Four days later, the two accused persons were traced and apprehended by the police. “Besides the CCTV evidence, they also confessed to the crime,” said Kukatpally ACP K Srinivas Rao.

On Saturday night, the victim, a domestic worker, was standing near a tea stall at Prashanth Nagar when the accused approached her. Nitish and the minor were reportedly returning from work on a bike and wanted to stop for tea when they saw the victim, the police said. They added that the accused found a cellar in a nearby area, forcibly dragged her to the isolated place and gang-raped her. “When the victim started protesting, one of the accused hit her head on the floor and she succumbed to her head injuries,” the ACP said.

The duo has been booked under Sections 376 (D), 302 read with 34 of the IPC on charges of gang rape, murder and joint criminal liability.