Like East India Company, Modi & Shah looting country: Revanth

HYDERABAD : Describing the BJP as the “British Janata Party”, Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that the saffron party’s agenda was like that of British rulers, which, according to him, has no reservation policy.

Addressing the gathering while participating in a roadshow at Rajendranagar in the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, he said: “BJP is behaving like East India Company. Like East India Company came from Surat in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah came form Gujarat. They took East India Company as inspiration and are looting the country”.

Accusing the BJP of doing politics in the name of religion, he said: “God should be in temples and faith in the heart. But the BJP leaders are bringing god onto the roads..”

Urging the people to reject the communal parties, he said: “The Congress is committed to conducting caste census in the country. But the BJP is conspiring to abolish reservations.”

“Modi not only cheated the country, but also Telangana. He promised to provide two crore jobs per year but in the last 10 years, he has given only seven lakh jobs,” he added.

‘Car will not come out of the garage’

Targeting the BRS, Revanth said: “Car (the BRS symbol) will not come out of the garage. KCR and KTR are trying to gain sympathy but all their efforts will go in vain.”

“During the BRS rule, KCR did not meet people. He even made (balladeer) Gaddar sit in front of the Praja Bhavan (formerly Pragathi Bhavan) in the hot sun. KCR worked only for the Andhra contractors and real estate agents,” he alleged.

Referring to a lengthy interview BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao gave to a TV channel on Wednesday, he said: “He sits in a TV studio for four hours. Why didn’t attend the Assembly sessions when there were discussions on Kaleshwaram project and other issues.”

Stating that no one is ready to believe KCR, he said that the people of Telangana will never forgive the BRS chief.

He alleged that KCR was trying to ensure the victory over BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy in the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency.

“Chevella is a very special segment for the Congress. In 2004, YS Rajasekhar Reddy started his padayatra from here and the Congress went on to form the government,” he said and added that the Congress high command picked G Ranjith Reddy as a candidate from Chevella based on positive survey reports.

“Ranjith should be elected to ensure that Chevella as well as Musi riverfront project is developed,” he added.