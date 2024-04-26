Opposition working together to defeat Modi, getting funds from abroad: Pushkar Singh Dhami

NIZAMABAD/HANAMKONDA: Claiming that the opposition parties have been receiving funds from overseas sources, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday alleged that all these outfits are now working together to prevent Narendra Modi from becoming prime minister for the third consecutive time.

Similarly, the Congress and BRS too are working together to halt the BJP’ surge in Telangana, he said.

Addressing a public meeting after the BJP Nizamabad candidate Dharmapuri Arvind filed another set of nomination papers here, the Uttarakhand CM said: “The Congress and BRS are two sides of the same coin. These parties are looting the people. The Congress came to power in Telangana giving several assurances to the people. Now its government is unable to fulfil those promises.”

Campaigns for Aroori

The Uttarakhand CM also took part in a rally organised in support of party’s Warangal candidate Aroori Ramesh from the historic Thousand Pillars Temple to the Ambedkar Centre in Hanamkonda.

Later addressing a public meeting, he urged the people to elect Ramesh if they want to see Warangal Lok Sabha constituency developed on par with others segments. Slamming the rival parties for spreading canards against the BJP, he said: “The Congress and BRS are making false allegations against the BJP. The leaders of these parties have launched a false propaganda for political and electoral gains. People should not trust them.”

BJP will win all 17 seats in TG: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed confidence that the BJP would win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the upcoming elections. Patel, along with state BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, participated in the nomination rally of the party’s Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Gujarat CM said: “Mukesh Dalal getting elected unopposed from Surat is the first step towards the BJP achieving its target of securing 400 seats.” Patel also said that Narendra Modi would take oath as the prime minister for the third consecutive time with the blessings of Karimnagar people. He asserted that Modi will focus on the welfare and development of Telangana. Patel credited the prime minister for humanitarian pauses during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which allowed the evacuation of many Indian students stuck in the war-torn country and facilitated their return. He also raised slogans during a meeting with party activists later. Subsequently, Kishan alleged that the BRS, Congress and AIMIM are conspiring to defeat the BJP.