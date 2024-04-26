Police issue traffic advisory for Dhankar’s Hyderabad visit

HYDERABAD: In view of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s visit to Hyderabad, the city traffic police have announced road diversions in various parts of the city between 2 pm and 9 pm.

As the V-P will be travelling to Genome Valley at around 3 pm, traffic restrictions will be in place at PNT flyover, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza X Roads, Tivoli X Roads, Secunderabad Club in-gate, Karkhana, Trimulgherry X Roads, Lothkunta, Telangana Talli Statue, Alwal, Ayyappa Swamy Temple, Bolarum checkpost and Hakimpet Y Junction.

Later at 7.10 pm, he will travel from Raj Bhavan to Hitex via VV Statue, Old KCP, Ansari Manzil, Taj Krishna Junction, NTR Bhavan junction, Jubilee Road No. 45 flyover and cable bridge. .

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad traffic police have advised commuters to avoid the Rajiv Rahadari to Bharath Biotech and Koltur village to Bharath Biotech routes between 2 pm and 6 pm.

Commuter were also asked to avoid the Cable Bridge and Cyber Tower junction.

Temporary ban on drones, RC aircraft

Noting threat to public peace, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty issued an order placing a temporary ban on drones, paragliders and remote-controlled aircraft in Alwal, Genome Valley and Madhapur.