Seven intermediate students die by suicide after announcement of results in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Seven intermediate students allegedly died by suicide across Telangana in the last 48 hours due to failure in the exams.

Telangana Board of Intermediate Examinations announced first year and second year results on April 24.

According to Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police, two girls allegedly committed suicide after they failed in the examination. While one student hung herself at her residence in a village in the district the other jumped into a well.

Similarly, a first year student allegedly ended his life under Sultanbazar police station limits after flunking in the examinations, Deputy Commissioner of Police ( East Zone) R Giridhar said.