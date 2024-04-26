Sweltering heat to persist in Telangana; rains might bring relief

HYDERABAD : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad on Thursday issued a yellow alert predicting heatwave conditions in Telangana till Monday. However, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to bring respite at isolated places in the state from Saturday.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Kamareddy districts.

In Hyderabad, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 41°C and 27°C, respectively, with partly cloudy skies and wind speeds at 4– 8 kmph.

On Thursday, Nalgonda district recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature of 44.9°C. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum average temperature in the state during the day is 41.1°C against the 40.4°C normal.

Within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the highest maximum temperature of 42.9°C was recorded in Medchal-Malkajgiri. Within the limits of the GHMC, the maximum average temperature during the day is 40.8°C against the 39.8°C normal.