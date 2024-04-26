Telangana: Cops seek cyber terrorism provisions in snooping case

HYDERABAD: Over two months into probing the phone-tapping case, the team investigating the alleged scandal has submitted a memo to the Nampally City Court urging the invocation of cyber terrorism provisions under Section 66 F of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

However, the court is yet to issue orders regarding this move.

Under the section, cyber terrorism is defined as acts aimed at threatening the security and sovereignty of India, or instilling terror in the populace through various means, including unauthorised access to computer resources, and introducing computer contaminants.

It also covers the individuals who access computer resources without authorisation to obtain restricted information that could harm national security, public order or international relations.

The punishment includes imprisonment for life for those convicted of committing or conspiring to commit such acts.

The ongoing investigation has also encountered numerous obstacles, especially the absence of the former Special Intelligence Bureau chief T Prabhakar Rao.

While his whereabouts remain unknown, sources said it is hampering the progress of the inquiry. Many have also raised eyebrows over the failure to issue a red corner notice against the officer.