SIDDIPET: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the BJP would revoke the Muslim quota implemented by the BRS and Congress governments in Telangana and extend it to SC, ST and OBC communities if it retains power at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting organised here in support of BJP Medak candidate M Raghunandan Rao, Shah alleged that the BRS and Congress colluded with each other to loot the state. “Elect BJP candidates, Modi will free Telangana from corruption,” he said. Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would win 12 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Terming the Congress and BRS as two sides of the same coin, he urged people to make Modi the prime minister for the third consecutive time to ensure comprehensive development of Telangana and eradicate corruption in the state.

Listing the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, making triple talaq illegal and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as the achievements of the BJP government under Modi’s leadership, Shah said that the Centre overcame legal hurdles for the temple construction and celebrated its completion on a global scale.

He alleged that during the 10-year rule of the BRS, corruption was rampant in the name of Kaleshwaram and Dharani portal while the four-month-old Congress government turned Telangana into an ATM for Delhi. “The Congress and BRS are colluding with each other. That is why the Congress government is not probing the Dharani scam and Kaleshwaram irregularities,” Shah alleged.

He alleged that the Congress and BRS were against construction of the Ram temple and also criticised the two parties for failing to observe Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 “as they were afraid of the AIMIM.”

He said that the BJP was not afraid of MIM and that is why the Union government officially celebrated ‘Telangana Liberation Day’.

Expressing confidence in the support of Telangana people for Modi, Shah predicted that the BJP would win 12 seats in the state and 400 across the country.

He urged the people to vote for Raghunandan Rao in Medak and strengthen the hands of Modi. Shah thanked the people for flocked to the meeting in large numbers despite the scorching sun.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao, G Anjireddy and others were also present.