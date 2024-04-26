You too come with your resignation letter, Harish challenges Revanth

MEDAK: A day after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao to be ready with his resignation letter, the latter on Thursday challenged the former to come with his own resignation letter so that both can hand them over to intellectuals.

Addressing the gathering after BRS Medak candidate P Venkatram Reddy filed his nomination, the Siddipet MLA said: “Let’s meet at the Martyrs Memorial in front of the Assembly at 10 am on Friday morning. If you have guts, you come with your resignation letter and I will bring mine. Let’s hand over them to intellectuals.”

On Wednesday, accepting the challenge thrown at him by Harish to implement crop loan waiver by August 15, Revanth asked the BRS leader to be ready with his resignation letter.

Harish, during Thursday’s roadshow, said: “’I am challenging Revanth Reddy from Medak to waive crop loan before August 15. You come tomorrow at 10.00 am to the Martyrs Memorial with your resignation letter. I will also come with my resignation letter. Let’s give both the letters to the intellectuals.”

“If loan waiver and six guarantees are implemented by August 15, intellectuals will submit my resignation to the Speaker. If those are not implemented, they will give your letter to the governor,” Harish said.

“Revanth also spoke about leaving politics if he loses in Kodangal in the 2018 elections. But he didn’t do then nor he is going to do now,” he said.

Alleging that the Revanth and Congress have cheated the people of Telangana, he urged the people to defeat the grand old party in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Revanth is questioning KCR. He is asking what KCR had done in the last 10 years. KCR established districts and brought medical colleges and constructed four lane roads. The Medak district was created only because of KCR,” he added.