Be ready with resignation letter in prescribed format: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accepting the challenge thrown by former minister T Harish Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated that he would waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15. Addressing Congress social media coordinators here on Friday, Revanth said that the government has already implemented five of the six guarantees within 100 days. “I am accepting the challenge of Harish Rao. I will waive crop loans by August 15. Be ready with your resignation letter in the Speaker’s format,” Revanth told Harish.

Revanth criticised Harish for submitting a lengthy resignation letter, which he likened to a Seesa Padyam. “Your Seesa Padyam will not be accepted by the Speaker. Please provide your resignation in the prescribed format. After August 15, take rest under ‘chinta cheetu’ (tamarind tree) in Chintamadaka village,” he told Harish. “After August 15, ‘Siddipetaku nee sani viragada avutundui’ (Siddipet will be ridden of your curse soon),” the chief minister added.

Revanth found fault with Harish for going to the Martyrs Memorial and alleged that he never visited it in the last 10 years. Whenever Harish wanted to hoodwink people, he would go to the memorial, the CM claimed.

Revanth: Crop loan waiver to cost Rs 40,000cr

The chief minister said that the government would require around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 crore to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

“Why do we need power if we did not waive crop loans?” the CM said and added that the total crop loan amount was not bigger than the Rs 1 lakh crore corruption in Kaleshwaram project and the worth of the thousands of acres of land grabbed by BRS leaders in and around Hyderabad. He said that after the crop loans were waived, the government would pay the amount to banks within one year.

Revanth also slammed the BJP and the RSS for their alleged attempts to scrap reservations to SCs, STs and OBCs. He termed the Assembly elections as a semi-final, in which the Congress defeated Bangladesh (BRS).

He termed the Lok Sabha polls as the final, in which his party would defeat Pakistan (BJP).