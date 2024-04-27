Chandrasekhar Rao will gift Zaheerabad seat to BJP to save Kavitha: Revanth Reddy

SANGAREDDY : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has fielded a weak candidate from Zaheerabad to secure bail for his daughter K Kavitha by offering the Zaheerabad parliamentary seat to the BJP as a gift. He urged people to take note of this and teach a befitting lesson to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rao by casting their vote to the Congress.

Speaking at the Congress’ Jana Jagarana Sabha at Pedda Shankarampet under the Zaheerabad Parliamentary segment on Friday, Revanth Reddy announced that he will allocate 2,000 acres of land for Pharma City and Pharma Village in Narayankhed within the next 30 days. He assured that he would develop Narayankhed industrially and provide job opportunities to thousands of unemployed people.

Revanth accused the BJP of declaring a ‘final battle’ against the Constitution of India and conspiring to abolish reservations. He added that this is why the BJP seeks 400 seats. He asserted that every vote given to the BJP will be used to eliminate reservations, and those who support reservations should vote for the Congress.

The CM criticised the Modi government for relinquishing the assets accumulated by the Congress government over 60 years to corporates in just 10 years. He reminded that when reservations were implemented for OBCs following the Mandal Commission’s recommendation, the BJP had opposed reservations. He questioned why those who fought for such rights are now supporting the BJP and advised against siding with the BJP for temporary political benefits.