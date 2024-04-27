Chhota bhai Revanth, bada bhai Modi are the same: Chandrasekhar Rao

MAHABUBNAGAR: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that voting either for chhota bhai (referring to CM A Revanth Reddy) and bada bhai (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) would be the same, as Revanth would accept whatever Modi says after the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a gathering during a roadshow in Mahbubnagar on Friday, Rao alleged that both Congress and the BJP were trying to eliminate regional parties. Rao’s bus yatra entered on the third day. He recalled that the BJP and Congress had joined hands in the Bhuvanagiri municipality and dislodged the Bhuvanagiri municipal chairman belonging to the BRS. Later, the two parties shared the posts of chairman and vice chairman, respectively, Rao said.

Rao alleged that Narendra Modi rendered injustice to the state in the last ten years. Modi failed to sanction new Navodya schools and medical colleges in the state, Rao said. He also alleged that Modi failed to implement Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and Jan Dhan Yojana. Lakhs of government jobs were vacant in the Central government, and Modi’s assurance to create crores of jobs was not materialised, Rao pointed out.

The BRS chief alleged that Revanth too failed to implement the assurances, like giving one tola (11 grams) of gold and Rs 2,500 per month to women and failed to increase the social security pension to Rs 4,000 per month. The Congress assured that it would provide scooters to girls. But it forgot about it and is looting the state now, he alleged. “I have developed the state. The state is being ruined now. I will not tolerate this and fight it out,” thundered Rao.