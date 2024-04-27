Spurious drugs recovered during DCA raids in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids and seized spurious drugs at multiple locations in the state on Thursday and Friday.

In a raid conducted at Alwal, DCA seized ‘Oxifer-XT and Nurovis-LC tablets’ which were falsely manufactured under the FSSAI licence and falsely claimed to be a food product/nutraceutical, manufactured by Eminent Remedies at Nacharam.

In another instance, DCA officials, detected certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims stating they treat kidney stones and Radio-Ulnar Neuritis. In another case, officials conducted raids on clinics operated by unauthorised practitioners and seized illegally stocked drugs intended for sale at two separate locations — Kokapet and Musheerabad.

G Srinivasulu, was running Sai Ram First Aid Centre in Kokapet village, had illegally stocked 28 varieties of drugs without licence. Similarly, Dr Ahmed Shahid Waris, a Unani medical practitioner, was operating at Quayyums Clinic and was selling 21 varieties of allopathic drugs without licence.

The public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the DCA, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm on all working days.